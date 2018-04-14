Community calendar April 15-21

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Room Y32, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. April 15.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:30 p.m. April 18.
Celebrate Recovery
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 17.
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 19.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 17.
Central California Woodcarvers
1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. April 21.
Chair Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 9:15-10 a.m. April 17.
Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. April 21; adults: 7 p.m. April 21.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. April 16.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. April 21.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. April 21.
Critter Creek Wildlife Station’s Spring Open House
Critter Creek Wildlife Station, 36710 Sand Creek Road, Squaw Valley, 559-338-2415, www.crittercreekwildlife.org, donations, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21.
The Dave Pillow Band
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8, 2-5 p.m. April 15.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. April 19.
Fred Davis Memorial Dinner
Lamp Liter Inn, 3300 W. Mineral King Ave., Visalia, 559-754-0566, facebook/events/FredDavisDinner2018, $75, 6-10:30 p.m. April 21.
Free Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 17 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 18.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir
Fresno Music Academy & Arts, 1298 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.fresnomusicacademy.com/hof, free, 7-8:15 p.m. April 18.
Mindful Caregiving for the Dying: Debunking the Myths of Hospice
Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust Ave., Visalia, 2 p.m. April 21.
Nar-Anon newcomer meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, naranoncentralvalley.org, 6-7 p.m. April 20.
Nar-Anon open meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, naranoncentralvalley.org, noon-1 p.m. April 16, 7-8:30 p.m. April 17 and 7-8:30 p.m. April 20.
Overeaters Anonymous
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-803-0471, www.sanjoaquinvalleyoa.org, free, noon-1 p.m. April 203.
United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-803-0471, www.sanjoaquinvalleyoa.org, free, 10-11 a.m. April 19.
Recovering Couples Anonymous
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-825-7223, www.facebook.com/RCAFresno, free, 7-8:30 p.m. April 20.
Story Jam: An Evening of Community Storytelling
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 7-8 p.m. April 17.
The Art of T’ai Chi Ch’uan
Center for Spiritual Living Fresno, 723 W. Clinton Ave, Fresno, 559-485-2676, www.facebook.com/TCCAF, $5 per class, 8-9 a.m. April 21.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. April 16.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-226-2637, www.TOPS.org, 9-10:30 a.m. April 19.
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. April 20.
Tulare County Resource Family Approval Orientation
Tulare County Professional Development Center, 4031 W. Noble Ave., Visalia, 559-623-0581, 6-9 p.m. April 17.
Yoga/Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations, 12:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m. April 17, April 19 and April 21, 6-7:25 p.m. April 18.
