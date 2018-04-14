Now there is sunshine in Fresno, but thunder and rain are on the horizon

After a sunny weekend, Fresno residents can expect showers and maybe even thunder on Monday, said Kevin Durfee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be delightful, with abundant sun and highs both days near 80 degrees.
Monday will experience a big drop in temperatures, as the high in Fresno will be 60 degrees with showers and a 20 percent chance of thunder. Durfee said the storm will hit Fresno during the early morning to late afternoon. Similar weather is also expected on Thursday.
The Monday storm could drop between a tenth to quarter inch of rain on Fresno, with higher amounts possible should a thunderstorm occur.
Durfee said Fresno is experiencing less rain than expected during the month of April. The normal amount of precipitation for April is .95 of an inche of rain, but so far there has only been .48 recorded this month.
Fresno has received 6.40 inches of rain so far this season, below the average of 10.20 inches and well below last year's total by this time of 16.74.
This is the time of year when storms start becoming scarce, Durfee said, and daytime highs start rising as spring heads toward summer. Durfee said the earliest Fresno has experienced 100 degrees was on April 23, 1910.
