Five children and two dogs among those displaced by Fresno house fire

Seven people, including five children, were displaced by a house fire in east-central Fresno that started just after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Two dogs in the backyard of the burning home on the 2200 block of North Jackson Avenue were safely removed from the property. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. There were no injuries.
Hector Vasquez, spokesman for the Fresno Fire Department, said smoke and flames were visible in the attic and on the roof when firefighters arrived. Approximately 20 firefighters contained the fire within 30 minutes.
The attic and roof was heavily damaged. Gas and electricity at the home was shut off. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Vasquez said the homeowner reported problems with the heater throughout the day. Smoke alarms in the home were working.
