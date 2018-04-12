Attention, Alaska Airlines fliers: Check your carry-ons. They might be too big

Those heading out of Fresno Yosemite International airport on Alaska Airlines, take note: As of June, you might need smaller carry-on luggage.
Starting June 4, all passengers will be required to use carry-on luggage no larger than 22 inches in length, 14 inches in height and 9 inches in width (that's including wheels and handles), according to a post on the Alaksa Airlines website.
The current maximum dimensions for carry-on bags are 24-by-17-by-10; larger than most other international and domestic airlines allow, Alaska Airlines said.
"We're changing our bag size allowance to make sure that your carry-on bag will be accepted aboard all the flights within your itinerary," the airline wrote.
"This will help you avoid carry-on bag size conflicts and make connections with other airlines easier during your future trips."
The airlines said it will be adding updated bag sizers at airports during the next few months, so passengers can check if their current carry-on bag will fit. You can also measure the suitcase’s height, length and width with a tape measure, the company says. Just be sure to include the wheels and handle.
The change should help fit more carry-on bags into the overhead bins, the airline said. Passengers will still be allowed one personal item, such as a purse, briefcase or laptop computer.
If the new policies seem inconvenient, remember, you could be flying Allegiant.
Alaska Airlines runs non-stop flights from Fresno north to Portland and Seattle in Washington state and south to San Diego.
Lucas Clark of the San Luis Obispo Tribune contributed to this story.
