Fulton Street businesses look to cash in on this national contest. How you can help

If Fresno had a "main street" — in the American, cultural center, main drag sense of the term — it would be the Fulton corridor, with its street parties, downtown parades and monthly cruise nights, which start Saturday.
It's fitting, then, to see Fulton Street on the list of nominees in the America’s Main Streets contest, the winner of which will announced July 4 (obviously) with a “Main Streets Make Us Better” event and a $25,000 grand prize.
The first round of voting is happening now at mainstreetcontest.com and runs through April 22, with quarterfinal and semifinal rounds happening over the next two months. You can vote daily (and the Downtown Fresno Partnership is encouraging you to) to help Fulton Street advance to the next round.
The contest looks to shine a light "on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets,” says Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand, the contest's sponsor.
“We know small businesses on these streets help them thrive and have a measurable economic impact. This contest is a chance to share those stories with people from coast to coast,” he says.
Fresno is competing with cities such as Livermore and Martinez in California; Indianapolis, Ind.; Buffalo, N.Y.; and Yakima, Wash.
