One way delays on 41 stretch from Oakhurst to the San Joaquin River for two months

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in cooperation with Cal Stripe, Inc. has announced one-way traffic control over the next two months on Highway 41 between Oakhurst and the San Joaquin River and on Highway 49.
Starting next week, the one-way traffic control will be in effect Sunday night through Thursday night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes. Depending on traffic volumes, delays may extend longer.
According to Caltrans, construction crews will be re-striping and installing rumble strips on the right hand shoulder to increase safety on those highways.
Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during roadway operations.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas during project work hours and use alternate routes if possible.
Maintenance crews will be conducting one way traffic control with the use of flagging personnel through the work zone. Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel and pay close attention to road maintenance vehicles and personnel.
