One way delays on 41 stretch from Oakhurst to the San Joaquin River for two months

Caltrans has announced one-way traffic control over the next two months on Highway 41 between Oakhurst and the San Joaquin River (Madera-Fresno county line) and on Highway 49 starting next week. One-way traffic control will be in effect Sunday night through Thursday night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes. Sierra Star File Photo