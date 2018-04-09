For third time in 15 months, a dog dies in a Visalia house fire

For the third time in 15 months, a dog has died in a Visalia house fire.
It happened again Monday afternoon in southwest Visalia, Support Services Battalion Chief Dustin Hall said.
Firefighters were called out at 2:43 p.m. for the two-alarm blaze in a home on the 1500 block of South Crenshaw Street, near the major cross streets of Tulare Avenue and Akers Street. Heavy fire and high heat made it difficult to check the home for occupants but it was determined no one was home. After about 30 minutes, the fire was brought under control and the family dog was found. Firefighters tried to resuscitate it but were unsuccessful.
A dog died in a January 2017 house fire on East Kirk Road, and three dogs died in an April 2017 fire on West Country Avenue.
Monday's fire caused an estimated $165,000 worth of damage to property, including contents, valued at $250,000, Hall said. The cause is under investigation.
