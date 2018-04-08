Residential fire near River Park injures child, displaces family

Fresno Fire Department firefighters responded Sunday morning to a residential fire at 7260 N College Ave., just a block away from River Park Shopping Center.
Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer said the fire erupted around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in a children's bedroom at a duplex apartment. Fulmer said there were no smoke detectors, which led to the children waking up their sleeping parents to tell them about the fire in their bedroom.
A young boy, about 5 or 6-years-old, suffered a minor burn to his hand and was treated by Americans Ambulance at the scene. He was released back to his parents. The apartment is unlivable for the two adults and two children who occupied the unit.
Red Cross was called to ensure the family has resources for housing and care. The other unit in the duplex was not damaged. Damage to the structure was estimated at $60,000. The cause is under investigation, Fulmer said.
Fulmer asks the community to protect their families by installing smoke detectors and/or replacing batteries in the detectors.
