Fire chars big, three-story house in north Fresno

A large home in north Fresno that was under renovation was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night.
Tony Escobedo, Fresno Fire Department battalion chief, said a man driving by to pick up his girlfriend noticed smoke and fire before he called 911.
The three-story home at 402 W. Bluff Ave. had 5,500 square feet, Escobedo said.
"This is a big home, completely charred with smoke," he said.
The call to firefighters came just before 10 p.m. Several trucks lined West Bluff Avenue along with trucks from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the home.
Escobedo said those who entered the home used a thermal energy camera to see whether anyone was inside but the home was vacant.
Smoke made it difficult for firefighters to walk on the second and third floors, he said, because there was no railing to hold onto.
The origin of the fire is thought to be the garage but exactly what caused it had not been determined. A fire investigator was on scene.
Escobedo did not provide a financial toll from the fire. "The whole first floor is burned, basically, and there is a lot of damage," he said.
