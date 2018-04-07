See flooding in Yosemite Valley and a swollen Yosemite Falls

As rain poured in downtown Fresno on Saturday, about 2,000 cyclists participated in the California Classic Weekend, in one of three marathons – Century Ride (100 Miles), Metric Ride (60 Miles), and Mini Metric (35 Miles).
It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.
A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.