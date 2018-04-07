See flooding in Yosemite Valley and a swollen Yosemite Falls

Video taken Saturday, April 7, 2018, shows some flooding along Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley, approaching Sentinel Bridge. You also get a look at a swollen Yosemite Falls.
Carmen George The Fresno Bee
