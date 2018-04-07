Floodwaters cover Yosemite Valley roadways

The rising Merced River and water cascading down granite walls in Yosemite Valley is causing flooding, including across roadways, on Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Carmen George
Woman's assault at taco truck caught on camera

Crime

A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.

Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

Local

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.