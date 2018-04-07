Mayor Brand sends condolences to Fresno's German sister city after deadly incident

After news broke about a deadly truck attack Saturday in Fresno's sister city, Münster, Germany, Mayor Lee Brand took to Twitter to send condolences to those affected.
"I'm joining my fellow Mayor Markus Lewe of our sister city in Germany in mourning this horrible incident. Our sympathy is with the victims and their families and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," Brand tweeted.
According to CNN, about 3 p.m. local time in Germany, a delivery vehicle slammed into a crowd, killing two people and injuring 20. The driver later shot and killed himself, and the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack.
Münster is one of Fresno's six sister cities. The others are Etchmiadzin, Armenia; Taishan, China; Châteauroux, France; Verona, Italy; and Kochi, Japan.
