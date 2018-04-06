There weren't any working smoke detectors. A bystander jumped into action

After a fire broke out at a home in Kerman on Friday, a bystander jumped into action, rescuing the homeowner from the blaze, according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Price.
Firefighters arrived at 14429 W. California Ave. on Friday afternoon to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, Price said.
Six people made it out of the home before fire crews arrived, including the homeowner, who was rescued. The bystander, whose name was not known, was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Price said. Three others were treated and released on scene.
The fire department had a five-minute initial response time, and the fire was put out within 20 minutes, according to Price.
The fire caused about $70,000 worth of damage to the house, displacing the residents.
The fire was ruled an accident, Price said. The home did not have working smoke detectors.
