Seven little kittens were left to die in a trash bag at the side of a road

Seven kittens were left abandoned on the side of a road, stuffed in a tied garbage bag that was also filled with trash.
Fresno Humane Animal Services officer Jose Hernandez eventually was dispatched to the corner of Elkhorn and Cedar avenues, about 20 miles south of Fresno, where he rescued the 3-week-old kittens.
“This is so sad,” Hernandez said in his conversation with the Fresno Humane Dispatch. “They are full of sweat … seven of them.
“I’m disgusted.”
The officer took the kittens out of the plastic bag and let them ride with him in the front seat to cool down on the drive to a Fresno animal shelter.
Hernandez was shocked that someone would treat kittens like trash, tossed in a bag like garbage and left to die had they not been found in time.
"When I arrived, it was quiet, until I grabbed the bag, to see if there were kittens inside,” Hernandez told dispatch. “Something started to meow, and I was having difficulty believing what I was hearing.
“I was in shock! I was just trying to process the situation.”
Fresno Humane Animal Services, which provides multiple services to help with animal control, offered to spay the mother of the kittens if found.
“Animals are not trash,” Fresno Humane Animal Services wrote on a Facebook post that was accompanied with photos of the kittens and trash bag. “Let’s solve this problem, not add to it.”
All seven kittens were placed in a foster home thanks to Valley Animal Center, a no-kill shelter in Fresno.
Visit the Fresno Humane Animal Services website or the Valley Animal Center page if you'd like to donate to the organizations.
Comments