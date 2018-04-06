No, Fresno State doesn't have its own plane. So what's the story behind Bulldog One?

The arrival of Fresno State's new men's basketball coach was a major news event.

Before Justin Hutson was introduced at a news conference Thursday, and before he grabbed a bite at Dog House Grill (because where else would the guy eat on Day One in town?), the Bakersfield native was seen at the airport, disembarking from a private plane.

It was a King Air 300 TurboProp emblazoned with red-and-blue stripping and the Bulldogs logo on each wingtip. On Twitter, it was referred to as Bulldog One.

No, Fresno State didn't buy its new coach a plane.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Justin Hutson holds his first news conference as men's basketball head coach at Cal State Fresno State. Here's what he had to say and some facts about his career. Craig Kohlrussckohruss@fresnobee.com

According to this feature in Fresno State Magazine, Bulldog One belongs to Marvin Meyers, a Mendota-area farmer and ardent supporter of the university.





We're looking for cool ways @Fresno_State alums are showing Bulldog spirit & this is hard to top! See more photos: https://t.co/kpBl0dKn89 pic.twitter.com/jwgsLAf3Y1 — FresnoState Magazine (@FresnoState_Mag) July 13, 2017

"Fresno State is dear to me, and at this stage of my life it is a pleasure to be involved with Fresno State athletics and the university. The Bulldog colors will be flying throughout the country,” Meyers told the magazine.

Meyers has a history with (and affinity for) the school. He got a bachelor's degree from Fresno State in 1956. In 2012, he was honored by the school's alumni association as a Top Dog for his success as an almond farmer ( and conservationist) and his dedication to his alma mater.

That includes the Meyers Family Sports Medicine Center, which opened in 2013 and provides nutritional counseling, physical examinations, injury treatments and rehabilitation services for student-athletes.