An empty Yosemite Valley braces for flooding Saturday

Yosemite National Park officials are bracing for flooding in Yosemite Valley.
As a precaution, Yosemite Valley was emptied and closed to new visitors by 5 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Mariposa, Greeley Hill and Catheys Valley that will remain in effect until 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and a small streams flood advisory for the mountains in Mariposa, Madera and Tuolumne counties in effect until 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
A warm subtropical storm known as an atmospheric river moved into the region Friday, dumping the majority of rainfall overnight and into Saturday morning.
The Merced River is expected to rise above the flood stage of 10 feet in Yosemite Valley on Saturday and spill onto the Pohono Bridge. At its peak, the river could rise above 15 feet.
That moderate flood level is still well below the crest of more than 23 feet during the 1997 flood.
The National Weather Service expects portions of the following areas in Yosemite Valley to flood:
Chapel and Cooks meadows (if the river rises to around 9 feet), Lower Pines Campground and Housekeeping Camp (around 9.5 feet), North Pines Campground (around 10 feet), Northside and Southside drives, the main roads in Yosemite Valley (around 12.5 feet).
Park officials said the river would need to reach about 20 feet for significant road or building damage.
Yosemite Valley closed to visitors in January of 2017 when the Merced River peaked at 12.7 feet, swamping some meadows, Housekeeping Camp and Half Dome Village (formerly Curry Village).
All campground and lodging reservations were canceled Friday and Saturday nights in Yosemite Valley.
The Sierra foothills, including portions of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties, were under a flood watch through Sunday morning.
Yosemite Valley was expected to get between 3 and 4 inches of rain during the two-day storm, and Mariposa around 3 inches.
"Typically we don't get this amount of rainfall this late in the season," said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist in the weather service's Hanford office.
Access to Yosemite Valley is closed along the Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120) at the Foresta Road Junction, along Wawona Road (Highway 41) at Chinquapin, and along Highway 140 at the park boundary in El Portal.
Visitor services and campgrounds remain open in Wawona, Hodgen Meadow, Crane Flat, and El Portal. The Big Trees Lodge, the El Portal Market, and the El Portal gas station were expected to remain open.
Yosemite officials said roadways and park facilities could close at any time for safety concerns. Closures were expected to be reevaluated later Saturday as rainfall wanes.
YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) buses has suspended its service to Yosemite Valley on Saturday and Sunday.
