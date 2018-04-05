CHP officer involved in car accident, impacting Highway 99 rush-hour traffic

A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to an area hospital, involved in one of two automobile incidents along Highway 99 that made rush hour traffic a bit messier for those traveling south of Fresno on Thursday evening.
The CHP officer’s vehicle was struck by an SUV under the Highway 99 overpass on Clovis Avenue upon exiting the highway.
The officer was not badly injured but was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center as precaution, according to KFSN. In addition, the driver of the SUV apparently was not injured.
At another spot near Highway 99 and North Avenue, flames came out of the hood of a car pulled off to the side of the road after its engine caught on fire.
No one was injured.
The incidents, nonetheless, created additional congestion during the evening commute around the Fowler area.
