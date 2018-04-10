Fresno police chief moonlights as a landlord. Many officers also have second jobs

Most people know Chief Jerry Dyer as Fresno’s top cop who oversees nearly 800 police officers whose job is to protect a city of 522,000 residents.
But a few know Dyer as their landlord. The chief even has his own limited liability corporation called Sebastian & Shyboy that was formed for his rental business.
Once a month, Dyer, 58, drives to southeast Fresno to collect rent from tenants living in three houses he owns near Cedar and Butler avenues. He also has a property management firm collect rent from tenants of a duplex that the chief owns near Olive Avenue and Fresno Street in central Fresno.
The chief isn’t the only one moonlighting. The Bee reviewed the 2016 master work permit log that shows 233 city employees, including 82 in the police department, having second jobs, ranging from landlord to tax preparer to college instructor to self-employed massage therapist.
The city has about 3,400 full-time employees who qualify for benefits, so the number of employees with second jobs is less than 10 percent.
Dyer’s corporation, which is named after his two pet dogs who have died, is filed with California’s Secretary of State. He’s listed as the president.
The police chief also isn’t the only landlord in his department. His three deputy chiefs — Pat Farmer, Robert Nevarez and Lydia Carrasco — also have rental properties, according to their Statement of Economic Interests forms, a public document filed with the City Clerk’s Office. Deputy Chief Andy Hall doesn’t have rental properties or any outside economic interests, city records show.
The work permit master log has its oddities. For example, Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis has a second job as an instructor at the University of Phoenix. Five employees are listed as landlords or rental property owners. But Dyer, Carrasco and Farmer are not on the work permit log. Nevarez is on the list, not as a landlord, but as instructor at the Institute of Technology in Clovis.
Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff said in an email that Dyer is within city policy to be a landlord, noting that the chief lists his properties on his annual Statement of Economic Interests. “His LLC is merely for his legal protection, something that many public figures who own property do,” Standriff said.
In an interview Monday, Dyer said he comes from a family of landlords; his grandfather and father owned rental properties. He said he starting buying rental properties in 2012 when he thought about retiring. (Dyer has a contract with the city to be police chief until October 2019.) He said he purchased three homes on one piece of property in southeast Fresno in 2012 from a bank foreclosure for $120,000. A year later, he said, he paid a friend $80,000 for the duplex.
Before renting them, he said he made sure they were in tip-top shape, installing new flooring and new appliances and a fresh coat of paint. Dyer said his philosophy as a landlord is simple: “If I wouldn’t live there, I don’t expect my tenants to live there.” He also said all repairs are made within a day or two of a request.
The chief said he created the Sebastian & Shyboy LLC to protect his tenants from “people who don’t like me.”
In interviews with Dyer’s tenants, they describe him a conscientious landlord who listens to their concerns and stays on top of any problems.
“He’s a very nice and polite man,” said Juana Berber, who has rented a house with six bedrooms and two bathrooms with a garage from Dyer for six years. She pays $1,150 a month, the same price since 2012.
Berber’s home and Dyer’s other two rentals are near the southeast police substation. Since 2015, there have been 17 calls for police service for such things as medical aid, identity theft, suspicious cars, vandalism and family disturbances. Berber, however, said she feels safe in her neighborhood.
Samuel Sierra, 36, lives in a more dangerous part of town. He rents an three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment from Dyer for $800 a month. His home is near the turf of the Lewis Street Bulldogs gang in central Fresno. Since 2013, there have been 22 calls for police service for such things as medical aid, theft, family disturbance and a possible victim of a shooting.
Sierra downplayed the crime by saying, “it happens all over the city.” He said he and his family feel safe because he believes Dyer screens the applicants. “What I like is, if something goes out, he’s pretty fast in getting it fixed,” Sierra said.
Dyer said he sees nothing wrong with police officers having a second income, saying they are underpaid for the work they do. “Our police officers put their lives on the line, day in and day out, in a very difficult city,” he said.
A 2017 Grand Jury report supports Dyer’s contention, saying officers in smaller cities such as Clovis and Dinuba make more than Fresno police officers.
But Dyer said he understands the city has limitations in what employees can be paid.
The chief also said he understands his critics, who contend that a second job might put a damper on the department’s mission of public safety. To ease the criticism, Dyer said officers are limited in the number of hours they can work in a second job. He said officers also cannot have jobs that create a conflict of interest, like a security guard or nightclub bouncer.
According to Dyer, the city also benefits from officers moonlighting because many of them teach at the college level. From these interactions, Dyer said, young men and women have expressed interest in becoming a police officer.
“For what they do and what they are exposed t
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
