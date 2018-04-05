Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Visalia

A 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning while walking across Acequia Avenue in Visalia.
Police identified the man as Hugh Phillips of Colorado. The accident happened about 6 a.m. as Phillips was crossing Acequia Avenue just east of Church Avenue. Police said Phillips was hit by a Ford F150 truck driven by Marvin Adams, 55, of Visalia.
Phillips was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he died.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, and the cause is still under investigation.
