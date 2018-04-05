Fresno FAX bus dangles over canal after collision with big rig; 3 injured

A Fresno FAX bus collided with a big rig Thursday afternoon near southeast Fresno and three people on the bus were hurt as bus knocked down power lines before it came to rest perched precariously over an empty but deep canal.
The crash happened about 1 p.m. at Maple and North avenues. California Highway Patrol officer Jose Acosta said the bus was southbound at Maple Avenue at a stop sign when the driver pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler headed east on North.
The impact sent the bus careening across North Avenue, snapping a power pole and nearly sending the bus into the canal.
Acosta did not know how seriously the three were hurt. There were five passengers on the bus at the time.
Acosta said there were reports of power outages because of the crash.
