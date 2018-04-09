Valley food makers eager for new culinary center to open in Clovis

A former Thai restaurant in Clovis, turned commercial kitchen, could become the launching pad for the Valley's next big food entrepreneur.
Located on the northeast corner of Ashlan and Willow avenues, the 2,600-square-foot Clovis Culinary Center has everything an upstart food business would need: professional grade stoves, ovens, a flat top, mixers, dry storage, refrigerators and cold storage.
The center at 3185 Willow Avenue is expected to open in about a week. Check its Facebook page for updates.
Shawn Miller, the city's business development manager, said the non-profit center is the only one of its kind from Lodi to Bakersfield and provides a much-needed service for the region's start-up caterers, specialty food makers and home-based food businesses.
Several years ago, the number of home-based food businesses boomed after the state created the the "cottage food law." The law allows food to be prepared and packaged in private home kitchens. Fresno County has registered 75 businesses that sell directly to consumers and retailers and 31 who sell their products wholesale.
But the challenge many face is that once they become successful, they quickly outgrow their kitchens. Some will rent larger commercial kitchens found in in churches, restaurants or even a Masonic lodge. But that isn't always easy or cost effective.
"That's why we created the center," Miller said. "We wanted to give people another alternative to help them grow their business."
Along with providing plenty of kitchen space and equipment, the center will also be used for cooking classes and to provide technical assistance on everything from developing a business plan to finding financing. Miller also hopes to do a pop up event at the center where clients can sell their items to the public.
Although workers are still putting the finishing touches on the space, several people have already booked time in the center's kitchen. Among those is Monica Marizette, an owner of Candyman's Corner. Marizette makes boozy baked goods and candy. Some of her more popular items are the bourbon chocolate chip cookies , strawberry margarita gummy bears and cinnamon flavored whiskey gummy bears.
She's quickly gained a loyal following after appearing at several events, including the FresYes Fest. People like her goodies so much, she could easily double her production if she had a bigger kitchen.
"For us, a commercial kitchen was the next step and we were so excited when we found out about the Clovis Culinary Center," she said. "We've had a huge response and want to start building our brand, but we need space where we can work more efficiently."
Nobody understands that better than Donna Mott, who launched her food business in 2012 making homemade ice pops. Mott has since expanded her business, Ooh De Lolli Kitchen Works and Fine Edibles, to include pies, cakes, scones, and frittatas. She rents a commercial kitchen in downtown Fresno to handle her growing customer base.
Mott is also a board member of the center.
"There are so many folks that are food wizards or who want to be," she said. "And what's preventing them from getting their product and services to the market is affordable access to a licensed kitchen. This is why the Clovis Culinary Kitchen is filling a huge need. With the population of Fresno County, this should have come much sooner."
Renting the center will vary according to several factors. If you rent by the hour, it's $40 but that drops to $17 an hour, if you book more than 30 hours a month. Complete rental information for the center is available by visiting the center's website at www.clovisculinarycenter.org.
