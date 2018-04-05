When the rain falls hard, here's where streets can become ponds

As another storm bears down on the Valley, street crews in Fresno are keeping an eye on intersections that are prone to temporary localized street flooding, or ponding, throughout the city.

The Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District's storm drain system is supposed to be able to cope with up to a half-inch of rain within an hour. But when rainfall is particularly heavy, or storm-drain inlets are blocked, water can accumulate in lower-lying intersections and pose a hazard for cars to get through.

Markers on the interactive map above denote areas where temporary ponding can occur. Click on red markers to see details on intersections or railroad underpasses monitored by the city for potential ponding issues. Yellow markers are sites with temporary street flooding reported to the city through its FreGo app during the last big storm on March 22-23, or reported by Bee readers.