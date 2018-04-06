Change legal standard for police shootings? No way, say top Fresno County officials

Proposed Sacramento legislation that would change the legal definition of whether a law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly force is opposed by Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.
Key words at issue are "reasonable force," the current standard, and "necessary force," the proposed standard.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, a driving force behind the proposal, the change would mean officers would be allowed to shoot at a suspect only if "there were no other reasonable alternatives to the use of deadly force" to prevent imminent serious injury or death.
The measure was introduced Tuesday by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, of San Diego, and Kevin McCarty, of Sacramento, both Democrats. McCarty said the goal is to encourage officers to try and defuse confrontations or use weapons less deadly than firearms.
The proposed legislation comes in the wake of the shooting of Stephon Clark in March He was unarmed when he was killed in the backyard of his grandparents' home in south Sacramento. His death has sparked ongoing protests.
Mims said law enforcement officers train to a consistent standard, and she questioned whether standards should be changed based on particular cases. She cited the basis of the "reasonable force" standard, Graham vs. Conner, the Supreme Court opinion written by William Rehnquist. Then chief justice, Rehnquist wrote that "reasonableness of a particular use of force" is based on the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments and without "the 20-20 vision of hindsight."
The sheriff added that should an officer hesitate to use appropriate force in a split-second situation, "they could be injured, or someone else could be injured."
Dyer also cited Graham vs. Connor, and said the change "would place officers in a very difficult and unsafe position as they attempt to determine in a split-second what level of force they are allowed to use as they defend themselves or others.
"I believe the better approach is to ensure appropriate levels of decision-making training is provided to officers," he added.
"This will increase the likelihood that the use of deadly force by officers in that split second is both reasonable and necessary. This is the approach we have taken in the Fresno Police Department."
