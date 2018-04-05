Yosemite's waterfalls are 'raging.' And we have proof

It's waterfall season in Yosemite, as evident by the influx of social media postings (like these via SF Gate) and stories on Horsetail Falls, which tends to look like flowing lava if seen at sunset during the right time of year.
That waterfall was just a trickle earlier this year, according to park officials. That was before a series of recent storms, which left Yosemite's waterfalls raging.
"It is an absolutely spectacular time to view Bridalveil, Yosemite, Nevada and Vernal — all the favorite waterfalls," park spokesperson Jamie Richards told SF Gate.
Those storms, along with rising temperatures, mean the next few months are prime time to go chasing waterfalls (though " target="_blank">TLC would warn against it). Peak runoff (and therefore peak waterfall) typically occurs in May or June, according to the National Park Service website.
(Note that the park service has closed Yosemite Valley in anticipation of this weekend's storms. So sit tight; the waterfalls aren't going anywhere.)
And there are no shortage of waterfalls to see. There are at least 10 that are named and known, according to the park service, and most will be flowing well into May. On years with abundant rain and show melt (last year, for example), the number of visible falls grows.
“Many don’t even have names,” Richards said last year.
Comments