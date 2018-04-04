Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on 50th anniversary of his death

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s enduring legacy in America was honored Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of his death.
Joining in a coalition were the NAACP, Fresno State, Fresno Police Department, FMTK Labor Council, CHP, Fresno City College, SEIU 1000, California Faculty Association and Fresno State CSUEU for an event called “Undoing Injustice, Doing Justice.” It marked King’s work in social and economic justice and his support for labor unions.
The event was timely, organizers said, because the U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the case of Janus v. AFSCME. That case could determine whether anyone covered by a collective bargaining agreement must pay union dues.
SEIU Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker, representing 96,000 California state workers, was the featured speaker at the event, which was held at Fresno State.
