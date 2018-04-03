Fresno County approves contract with new medical provider for jail inmates

Fresno County supervisors approved a contract Tuesday with a health company to take over medical and psychiatric care of inmates at the county jail.
California Forensic Medical Group, Inc., will take over services beginning July 1, said Tony Botti, a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The five-year contract is for $121 million. CFMG will take over medical and psychiatric from Corizon Health, which began providing services in June 2014 after the county came under fire over inmates’ deaths and became the target of a federal lawsuit. The Bee's 2013 special report "Locked in Terror" chronicled issues with the county's jail medical and psychiatric services.
Last year, Corizon and the county were hit with a federal civil rights lawsuit in connection with the death of a 22-year-old inmate who committed suicide in the downtown jail in 2016.
