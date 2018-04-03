Investigator shoots, wounds pit bull that charged, bit him, authorities say

An investigator with the Fresno County District Attorney's Office shot and wounded a pit bull after the dog charged him Tuesday morning in central Fresno.
The incident took place about 9 a.m. at Sussex way and Pacific Avenue, near the major intersection of Fruit and Dakota avenues.
It happened as the investigator was serving a subpoena for domestic violence, said Pat McPherson, chief DA investigator.
As the investigator approached the house, two dogs charged him, McPherson said. He drew his handgun and fired twice. He struck one of the dogs in the mouth and the second ran away.
Never miss a local story.
The investigator was bitten in the leg, McPherson said.
Animal control workers arrived and placed the wounded dog in a pickup truck. The condition of the dog was not immediately disclosed. The second dog ran away, McPherson said.
DA investigators are law enforcement officers who carries sidearms.
Comments