Video shows man attempting to steal woman's purse

An unknown male assaulted and attempted to steal a female victims purse, March 28. The victim was waiting for her food at the taco truck located in 300 block of Hwy 59 in Merced.
A woman waiting for her order alongside a taco truck on Hwy 59 near Merced is shown being attacked by a would-be purse snatcher. The Merced County Sheriff's Department seeks your help in identifying the assailant. The assault took place March 28.

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.