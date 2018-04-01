'Only love and joy will transform this world.' Local Catholics celebrate Easter

SHARE COPY LINK Fr. Gonzalo Siller-Ramirez, paroquial Vicar at St. John’s Cathedral Church, talks about the significance of Easter in today’s society. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Fr. Gonzalo Siller-Ramirez, paroquial Vicar at St. John’s Cathedral Church, talks about the significance of Easter in today’s society. John Walker The Fresno Bee