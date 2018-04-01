'Only love and joy will transform this world.' Local Catholics celebrate Easter

The brick steps of St. John's Cathedral overflowed with dozens early Sunday, as local Catholics and Christian worshipers celebrated Easter service in downtown Fresno.
Outside the cathedral, Elizabeth Melendez stood with her friend Migdalia Pino to attend the 7:30 a.m. service. Melendez said she and her friend are from Puerto Rico, and planned to celebrate with family later in the day.
"First, church," Melendez said, "(then) gathering with family and friends and being happy and no stress." Both women listened to Bishop Armando Ochoa's words echo from inside the cathedral, and said they attend every Sunday.
Some have wondered whether it could be Ochoa's last Easter leading the Diocese of Fresno, since there is speculation about when he will retire.
It's still unclear whether that will happen soon. Mary Cardona, the bishop's executive assistant, said the bishop will send a letter concerning his retirement to The Holy See of the Catholic Church this month. Cardona said Catholic Church officials will determine the date of Ochoa's retirement.
Yuliana Segura and her mom, Veronica Segura, also attended the 7:30 a.m. mass led by Ochoa. Veronica Segura said Easter is about something more than eggs or bunnies. "It's the resurrection of Jesus," she said in Spanish. "Just coming here to hear the word of God."
Yuliana Segura said her brother is an altar server, and the family was at St. John's on Saturday night for service as well.
"We start celebrating on Thursday, then Friday and Saturday," her daughter Yuliana said about the sacred triduum. Rev. Gonzalo Siller-Ramirez led the 9 a.m. service, making his way outside before and after, where a line formed to shake hands and greet him.
"Today we celebrate the life of Jesus Christ in the world and the joy of resurrection," Siller-Ramirez said. "We are truly happy because our savior is alive."
Gonzalo Siller-Ramirez and said he was also happy to see many people in attendance. "The goal is to share the joy," he said. "Only joy and love will transform this world."
