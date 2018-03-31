Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.
Breast cancer survivor Angela Moreno offers free shampoo and styling for other cancer patients, paying it forward and making their life a little easier. Moreno posted her offer on Facebook and is surprised how quickly word has spread about her offer.
More than 20,000 people from across the state and country gathered in Livingston for the Hola Mohalla Sikh Festival on Sunday March 25, 2018. Festival goers celebrated Sikhism, the world's fifth-largest religion, which promotes compassion and unity.
The San Joaquin Valley Antique Fly Wheelers club’s demonstration at the Antiques & Collectibles Fair in Old Town Clovis educates and entertains young and old with their restored farm engines, commonly known as “hit and miss,” for the sounds they make
People of all ages came out for the annual Fres Yes Fest held at Tioga Sequoia Brewery in downtown Fresno. Even dogs, both big and small, were welcomed at the festivities Saturday. There was lots of food, drinks and live music.
The old Central Valley Cheese factory dating to the late 1920s and early 1930s would be razed to enlarge a parking lot for trucks making deliveries to the nearby Producer’s Dairy on Belmont Avenue. While the buildings at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues are not on the city’s local register of historic resources, some advocates say they should be and argue that an environmental impact report neglects the importance of the buildings.