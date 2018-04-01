It's springtime in the Valley, but rain's on the way

Just take a look around — spring is making its presence known in the Central Valley.
The above normal temperatures the Valley has felt will remain throughout the week, with rain making an appearance on Friday, according to meteorologist Jeffrey Barlow with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Fresno's normal for this time of year is 70, Barlow said, and Easter Sunday topped out at 80 degrees. "We're looking at temperatures in the upper 70s all week, maybe low 80s," he said. "High pressure over the area is allowing skies to clear and plenty of sunshine."
A storm will move in on Friday, and bring with it the possibility of .75 inches to 1 inch of rain, Barlow said. Rain in Fresno will start Friday, get heavier on Saturday, and end by Saturday night.
The weather system is warm, which will keep snow levels above 10,000 feet during the day, Barlow said.
"A lot of snow that's fallen is going to be melted by warm rain," he said. Reservoirs are expected to see some action because of that, and the Sierra could see 1 to 3 inches of liquid, he added.
Heavy rain on top of the snow also has the possibility of causing flooding and mudslides, Barlow said.
