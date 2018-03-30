Community calendar April 1-7

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Room Y32, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. April 1.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org.
CASA Volunteer Advocate – Information Session
CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 2300 Tulare St., Suite 210, Fresno, 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org, 6:15 p.m. April 4 and 9 a.m. April 7.
Celebrate Recovery
Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 3.
Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 5.
Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 3.
Central California Woodcarvers
1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. April 7.
Central Valley Cafe Scientifique
Santa Fe Basque, 3110 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-278-3966, valleycafesci.wordpress.com, free, 7-8 p.m. April 2.
Chair Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 9:15-10 a.m. April 3.
Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. April 7; adults: 7 p.m. April 7.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. April 2.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. April 7.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. April 7.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. April 5.
Free Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 3 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 4.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir
Fresno Music Academy & Arts, 1298 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.fresnomusicacademy.com/hof, free, 7-8:15 p.m. April 4.
Nar-Anon newcomer meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, naranoncentralvalley.org, 6-7 p.m. April 6.
Nar-Anon open meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, naranoncentralvalley.org, noon-1 p.m. April 2, 7-8:30 p.m. April 3 and 7-8:30 p.m. April 6.
Overeaters Anonymous
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-803-0471, www.sanjoaquinvalleyoa.org, free, noon-1 p.m. April 6.
United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-803-0471, www.sanjoaquinvalleyoa.org, free, 10-11 a.m. April 5.
Recovering Couples Anonymous
First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-825-7223, www.facebook.com/RCAFresno, free, 7-8:30 p.m. April 6.
Sequoia Genealogical Society meeting
Tulare Public Library – Central Library, 475 N. M St., Tulare, 559-685-4500, 6:30 p.m. April 5.
Story Jam: An Evening of Community Storytelling
Fresno County Public Library – Gillis Branch, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. April 3.
The Art of T’ai Chi Ch’uan
Center for Spiritual Living Fresno, 723 W. Clinton Ave, Fresno, 559-485-2676, www.facebook.com/TCCAF, $5 per class, 8-9 a.m. April 7.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. April 2.
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-226-2637, www.TOPS.org, 9-10:30 a.m. April 5.
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. April 6.
Yoga/Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations, 12:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m. March 31, April 3 and April 5, 6-7:25 p.m. April 4.
