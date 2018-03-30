Local

Community calendar April 1-7

March 30, 2018 01:37 PM

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families Meeting

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Room Y32, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. April 1.

Al-Anon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org.

CASA Volunteer Advocate – Information Session

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 2300 Tulare St., Suite 210, Fresno, 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org, 6:15 p.m. April 4 and 9 a.m. April 7.

Celebrate Recovery

Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-297-2600, www.clovishills.com, free, dinner $3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 3.

Harvest of Harmony International Church, 5242 N. Garfield Ave., Fresno, 559-485-1446, www.harvestofharmony.org/copy-of-events, free, 7-9 p.m. April 5.

Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-347-7786, free, 6:30-9 p.m. April 3.

Central California Woodcarvers

1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. April 7.

Central Valley Cafe Scientifique

Santa Fe Basque, 3110 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-278-3966, valleycafesci.wordpress.com, free, 7-8 p.m. April 2.

Chair Yoga

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 9:15-10 a.m. April 3.

Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112

National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. April 7; adults: 7 p.m. April 7.

Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. April 2.

Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. April 7.

Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting

Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. April 7.

Dollhouse miniatures club

Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. April 5.

Free Yoga

Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 3 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 4.

Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock N’ Roll Choir

Fresno Music Academy & Arts, 1298 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.fresnomusicacademy.com/hof, free, 7-8:15 p.m. April 4.

Nar-Anon newcomer meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, naranoncentralvalley.org, 6-7 p.m. April 6.

Nar-Anon open meeting

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, naranoncentralvalley.org, noon-1 p.m. April 2, 7-8:30 p.m. April 3 and 7-8:30 p.m. April 6.

Overeaters Anonymous

Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-803-0471, www.sanjoaquinvalleyoa.org, free, noon-1 p.m. April 6.

United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-803-0471, www.sanjoaquinvalleyoa.org, free, 10-11 a.m. April 5.

Recovering Couples Anonymous

First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-825-7223, www.facebook.com/RCAFresno, free, 7-8:30 p.m. April 6.

Sequoia Genealogical Society meeting

Tulare Public Library – Central Library, 475 N. M St., Tulare, 559-685-4500, 6:30 p.m. April 5.

Story Jam: An Evening of Community Storytelling

Fresno County Public Library – Gillis Branch, 629 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0140, fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-8 p.m. April 3.

The Art of T’ai Chi Ch’uan

Center for Spiritual Living Fresno, 723 W. Clinton Ave, Fresno, 559-485-2676, www.facebook.com/TCCAF, $5 per class, 8-9 a.m. April 7.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting

New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. April 2.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-226-2637, www.TOPS.org, 9-10:30 a.m. April 5.

Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. April 6.

Yoga/Meditation

Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donations, 12:15 p.m.-1:40 p.m. March 31, April 3 and April 5, 6-7:25 p.m. April 4.

Find more things to do and list your organization’s event at calendar.fresnobee.com.

  Comments  