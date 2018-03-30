35,647 teachers just got their wish lists fulfilled. Some are in Fresno.

It takes days for the students in Mrs. Dunlap's music classes to get through their playing tests.
The classes can top out at 40-plus students and are some of the largest at Yosemite Middle School. Having each student play in front of their peers can be time-consuming. As a result, the students take few tests each year.
That will be changing.
Thanks to the crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org and the digital currency company Ripple, Dunlap's students will now be able to record their tests and submit them online. They will also be able to take online quizzes, music theory lessons and do listening exercises.
Or use a digital metronome.
In January, Alisha Dunlap created a campaign via DonorsChoose to buy 50 Amazon Fire 7 tablets and cases and a charging station. The total goal for the project was just over $6,100.
That goal was met earlier this week when Ripple announced a $29 million donation to fund every project on the DonorsChoose site – 35,647 different campaigns at more than 16,500 schools, buying everything from books and microscopes to robotics kits and field trips.
“It’s honestly the biggest day in our 18-year history,” DonorsChoose founder and CEO Charles Best told Fast Company.
“[It was] anything and everything you could ever imagine a teacher needing to engage their students,” he said.
In Fresno, 81 campaigns were funded through the donation, according to DonorsChoose – everything from Dunlap's 50 tablets to a collection of novels from around the world.
Kirk Elementary met its $167 goal for a set of 12 on-ear headphones. The students couldn't hear on the computers because the old headphones were broken.
The theater department at Edison Computech Middle School will get a set of pneumatic tools (and an air compressor) for its set building class.
This isn't the first time DonorsChoose has seen large-scale project payoffs. In 2016, Stephen Colbert spawned a hashtag movement (#bestschoolday) after announcing his intent to pay for all of the campaigns in South Carolina (his home state). The movement raised more than $14 million, according to CNN.
Of course, there are still campaigns that need funding. Just 12 hours after the Ripple donation, more than 10,000 more campaigns appeared on the DonorsChoose website. The organization estimates at least 135,000 more classroom projects will seek funding before the next school year starts, according to Fast Company.
Indeed, a quick check of the site on Friday shows there are dozens of new projects in the Fresno area.
