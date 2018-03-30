Around the Valley | Volunteers, donations needed, annual bazaar

Volunteers needed
Arte Americas will hold a volunteer gardening and cleaning event called “Plaza Beautification Project” 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at 1630 Van Ness Ave. Volunteers will help prepare the outdoor venue for the upcoming concert and event season and are asked to bring closed-toe shoes, gardening gloves and tools.
Details: 559-266-2623, help@arteamericas.org.
Donations requested
The Fresno Chamber Junior Board of Directors launched a toy and supply drive benefiting Valley Children’s Healthcare. The drive is their 2018 class project and will run through April 20. The Junior Board hopes to collect 200 new and unused items that include coloring books, crayons, markers, colored pencils, play dough, bubbles, puzzles and teddy bears.
Donations can be dropped off at the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, 2331 Fresno St.
Annual bazaar
The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno hosts its seventh annual bazaar noon to 7 p.m. April 7 at 2111 E. Nees Ave. The event will feature camel and pony rides, Middle-Eastern themed photos, a petting zoo, Arabic, Iranian, Indian, Armenian and South American foods and more.
Details: 559-297-9535.
