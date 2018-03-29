Gap bringing hundreds of new jobs to Fresno area

The Gap is planning to open a fulfillment center, possibly adding hundreds of new jobs to Fresno area.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Old Central Valley Cheese factory faces demolition

The old Central Valley Cheese factory dating to the late 1920s and early 1930s would be razed to enlarge a parking lot for trucks making deliveries to the nearby Producer’s Dairy on Belmont Avenue. While the buildings at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues are not on the city’s local register of historic resources, some advocates say they should be and argue that an environmental impact report neglects the importance of the buildings.

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.

TSA boosts screening process for carry-ons at FYI

The Transportation Security Administration announced additional screening protocols involving carry-on luggage, primarily dealing with electronic devices, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.