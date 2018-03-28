The Fresno Police Homeless Task Force cleaned up a homeless camp under Highway 41 at Santa Fe Avenue and Ventura Street on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Jim Guy
The Fresno Police Homeless Task Force cleaned up a homeless camp under Highway 41 at Santa Fe Avenue and Ventura Street on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Jim Guy

Local

Homeless campers moved from downtown highway underpass

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 28, 2018 12:44 PM

Fresno police Wednesday were sent to Ventura Street and Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Fresno to clear a homeless encampment under the Highway 41 underpass.

The department's Homeless Task Force is assigned to enforce the city's contentious homeless ordinance, passed by the city council in 2017.

Police Capt. Burke Farrah, who is in charge of the task force, said officers daily go to areas of the city where the homeless have set up camp sites.

Farrah said the five officers who are part of the unit advise homeless citizens of services available to them and also supervise the storage of their belongings, which are kept for them by the city for 60 days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farrah said 98% of those contacted by police decline offers of temporary housing. Officers talk to about 500 people a month as part of the project, he added.

The task force starts its day near the Poverello House at F and Santa Clara streets. Officers supervise a cleanup of trash at the encampments and city heavy equipment operators haul about a ton of trash away daily, said Farrah.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  