Grab your toast and tortilla chips. This year's avocado crop is going to be big.

Rest easy people, there will be no avocado crisis this year.
Last year, the U.S. nearly fell apart after avocado prices spiked amid a worldwide shortage of the popular pebbly-skinned fruit. At its worst, prices rose 125 percent as headlines screamed: "Millennials Beware! Avocado prices soar. "
But this year is a different story.
As many may already know, avocados are what is known in the farming world as an alternate-bearing crop. That means, one year the tree produces a smaller amount of fruit while the next year it produces a larger crop. Last year was an off year and this year the trees are bouncing back. And not just in California. Mexico and Peru are also expected to have an "on" year.
Avocado industry officials say there will plenty of avocados to spread on your toast, or mash into heaping bowls of guacamole. The crop estimate for 2018 is a big one. Total volume in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 billion pounds, or 300 million pounds more than last year, according to The Packer, a produce industry trade publication.
California, the nation's premier avocado grower, is estimated to produce about 375 million pounds of avocados this year, up from 215 million in 2016.
That's all good news for Americans who seem to be gobbling up avocados as fast as the industry can produce them. How much do we love avocados? Well, consider that per capita consumption has gone up from 2.23 pounds in 2000 to 7.1 pounds in 2016.
"It has really been amazing to see the growth," said Ken Melban, vice president of industry affairs for the California Avocado Commission. "There is so much demand out there. "
And the growth is expected to continue in the near future as consumers are increasingly attracted to the healthy fats found in avocados.
Social media has also done its part to glorify the iconic fruit. Last year, there were posts about creating art out of a split avocado and videos showing how to cut an avocado open.
