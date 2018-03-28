Man run over while waiting for Fresno bus

A man waiting for a bus near downtown Fresno was run over by the driver of a Mustang early Wednesday, Fresno police reported.
The crash took place on San Pablo Street just north of Divisadero Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, a police spokesman said.
The driver was northbound on San Pablo when a tire blew out on his car and he lost control, drove up on a curb and collided with the victim. The police spokesman said it appeared that the victim was struck a glancing blow, which mitigated more serious injuries.
The driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by officers. He was not immediately cited for any violations.
Comments