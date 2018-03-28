Fresno hairstylist who beat cancer is paying it forward to those fighting disease now

A Fresno hairstylist who is a breast cancer survivor has a saying: "No matter what you’re going through, a woman should never have to feel ugly or alone."
Angela Moreno says it with love and care — as well as with a generous gesture.
Moreno, a hairstylist at Enigma Salon in central Fresno, is giving away shampooing and blow drying service to anyone dealing with cancer until they are able to do it on their own again.
“I know it’s not a lot, especially when you’re dealing with cancer,” Moreno says. “But it was a big deal to me when I went through cancer.
“Maybe it’ll be a big deal for someone else who’s going through the healing process.”
With a #Payitforward hashtag included, Moreno’s offer posted on Facebook has been shared more than 250 times and continues to spread. Many have applauded the selfless act.
Moreno was just 21 when she was diagnosed. She didn't have much mobility in her arms after she had a mastectomy. "They cut a nerve near the underarm," Moreno says. "Your body can't move or function like it used to."
She lost all of her hair.
And she didn’t know how to put on makeup.
“I didn’t feel pretty. I put on hats and scarves. Tried to hide. Didn’t want anyone to see me.”
It took a couple months to fully recover, she says. (She's been in remission almost two decades.)
Moreno’s desire to make herself feel attractive eventually led her to a career in cosmetics and then as a hairstylist.
She'd learned how to make others feel safe and pretty on the inside by beautifying their outer appearance.
“I’m a big believer that if you look good, you’ll feel good," Moreno says. "It’s had a huge impact on my life. Helped me get through tough times.”
Moreno is open about her history with cancer, especially with her clients, because she hopes it’ll get others to talk freely about what many consider "a scary topic."
"Some people think that if you don't talk about it, it'll go away," Moreno says. "You can't be that way, especially with this type of disease.
"Take preventative measures. Talk about it with your family and friends. See a doctor. If people weren’t so scared of it, I wonder how many more lives could be saved?"
In December, Moreno took a genetics test and discovered she still carries the cancer gene. With it, there's a high rate it'll come back in the form of breast cancer or ovarian cancer.
Moreno says she plans to undergo a second mastectomy. "I'm told there's an 84 percent chance of the cancer coming back because I carry the cancer gene. I'd rather take preventative measures now than deal with what could happen later without the procedure."
Moreno remains positive and upbeat.
Living with cancer might be scary, but Moreno says she refuses to live her life in fear.
"I just want to pay it forward, for as long as I can, and to whoever needs that help.
"Besides, no one should ever have to have dirty hair."
