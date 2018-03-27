The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee

Local

Man killed in two-car crash near Kerman

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

March 27, 2018 05:33 PM

A 30-year-old Kerman man was killed in a fatal crash near Kerman on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who has not been identified, died after his Jeep Cherokee was struck by a black Chevrolet Camaro just before 3 p.m. near Church and Siskiyou avenues, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor.

Taylor said the Jeep was traveling westbound on Church Avenue when a Camaro, traveling northbound on Siskiyou Avenue, struck the driver's side of the Jeep for unknown reasons, causing it to overturn and roll multiple times.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Camaro, whose name was not immediately available, sustained minor injuries. It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Taylor said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taylor said there are no stop signs at the intersection where the crash occurred, but there is a precautionary sign advising motorists that they are approaching a T intersection.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

  Comments  