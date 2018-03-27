Man killed in two-car crash near Kerman

A 30-year-old Kerman man was killed in a fatal crash near Kerman on Tuesday afternoon.
The man, who has not been identified, died after his Jeep Cherokee was struck by a black Chevrolet Camaro just before 3 p.m. near Church and Siskiyou avenues, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor.
Taylor said the Jeep was traveling westbound on Church Avenue when a Camaro, traveling northbound on Siskiyou Avenue, struck the driver's side of the Jeep for unknown reasons, causing it to overturn and roll multiple times.
The 30-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Camaro, whose name was not immediately available, sustained minor injuries. It's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Taylor said.
Taylor said there are no stop signs at the intersection where the crash occurred, but there is a precautionary sign advising motorists that they are approaching a T intersection.
