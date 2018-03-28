As part of the California Cooperative, PG&E conducted a snow survey on the upper Kings River watershed in the Sierra National Forest. Six of 14 snow courses were surveyed Tuesday. John Walker The Fresno Bee
As part of the California Cooperative, PG&E conducted a snow survey on the upper Kings River watershed in the Sierra National Forest. Six of 14 snow courses were surveyed Tuesday. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Local

Sierra snowpack up, still lower than normal, surveys show

By Fresno Bee staff

March 28, 2018 01:56 PM

Sierra snowpack and precipitation levels have showed significant increases following recent storms that hit the region, surveys conducted by PG&E show.

However, those levels are still lower than normal.

As part of the California Cooperative, PG&E conducted snow surveys Tuesday on the upper Kings River watershed in the Sierra National Forest, according to PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles.

The surveys showed the level of precipitation, which includes rain and snow combined, measured at 83 percent of normal for this time of year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Snowpack levels measured 58 percent of normal to date. That’s 47 percent of normal for the northern Sierra, 65 percent of normal for the central Sierra, and 56 percent of normal for the southern Sierra, according to Boyles.

A month ago, the snowpack was 22 percent of normal to date.

The latest numbers came from surveys performed on six of 14 snow courses.

The surveys measured snow depth and water equivalent, in order to forecast the amount of water available for hydroelectric power and other purposes.

  Comments  