CHP: Impaired driver, passenger injured in crash near Goshen

A Hanford man and his passenger sustained major injuries late Sunday night in a one-car crash west of Goshen, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP cited alcohol or drugs as factors in the incident.
The crash took place at 11:45 p.m. as the driver, Salvador Tafolla Losa, 25, was southbound on Road 52 north of Avenue 309 when he lost control, left the roadway and slammed into a parked Chevrolet pickup. The Toyota continued out of control and drove through a wooden fence and overturned. Tafolla, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown to the roadway.
The passenger, Gilda Urbina, 18, also of Hanford, was wearing a seatbelt, but was also taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
