Jeffree Star fans line up early for chance to meet and greet makeup maven at Morphe

By Chueyee Yang

March 24, 2018 09:12 AM

A long line formed early at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno as fans of popular makeup artist Jeffree Star hoped for a chance to meet him at the opening of the new cosmetics store, Morphe.

Morphe, known for its eyeshadow palettes and brushes, held a soft opening earlier this month and generated much excitement among teenagers and young women both in person and on social media.

Star, whose real name is Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, became popular for his Youtube video tutorials on how to apply makeup, as well as his catchy posts on Myspace, back in 2006 when the social media site was at its peak. He was considered to have Myspace's most connected profile.

