Child struck by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP reports

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in unincorporated Fresno County where a child was struck by a vehicle Friday.
Details are preliminary, and the girl's age has not been reported.
According to a dispatcher, a report came in to the CHP office just before 6 p.m. that a vehicle had driven over the child at a home along Chestnut Avenue north of Nebraska Avenue, west of Selma.
The CHP upgraded the incident to a major injury accident, and the investigation is ongoing. More details will be posted as they become available.
