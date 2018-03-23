HIghway 41 opened to bicyclists between Fresno and Madera counties

A small group of protesters blocked the entrance to a Producers Dairy lot on Belmont and Roosevelt avenues on Wednesday, March 21 to put pressure on the business to save two historic buildings on the site.
The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.
The old Central Valley Cheese factory dating to the late 1920s and early 1930s would be razed to enlarge a parking lot for trucks making deliveries to the nearby Producer’s Dairy on Belmont Avenue. While the buildings at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues are not on the city’s local register of historic resources, some advocates say they should be and argue that an environmental impact report neglects the importance of the buildings.
The Transportation Security Administration announced additional screening protocols involving carry-on luggage, primarily dealing with electronic devices, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.
Stacey Gonzales, whose daughter Janessa Ramirez, 9, was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting in 2015, speaks on how she can forgive her daughter's killer, Brian Cook, who was sentenced for the crime last week.