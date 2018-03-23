Threat to shoot up Redwood High in Visalia leads to more police on campus

Visalia police have assigned additional officers to Redwood High School after someone wrote a possible shooting threat on a restroom wall.
The message, written in marker, states "shot up RHS on Friday," police Sgt. Damon Maurice said.
"We take these things very seriously," Maurice said.
The high school has a youth service officer, and other youth service officers are there Friday "out of an abundance of caution," Maurice said.
Visalia Unified notified police of the threat on Wednesday, he said. Police do not know who wrote the message but are investigating, he said.
The message was discovered in a restroom in the central part of the campus before noon on Wednesday, said Michael Lambert, director of student services.
"It wasn't a threat to a certain person or staff member, it's a general threat," he said.
Principal Matt Shin sent a message home to parents on Wednesday, he said.
There were fewer students at school on Friday because it's "senior ditch day," Shin said. It's possible the threat on the wall is somehow related to that traditional ditch day, but administrators weren't sure, he said.
Redwood High's school newspaper reported most students on campus Friday viewed the threat as "just a student with a Sharpie who wanted to stir up trouble at school."
Some journalism students designed a button stating “Not afraid of a Sharpie. I am a Ranger," the paper said. The school mascot is a ranger.
Threats to shoot up schools have become commonplace since the most recent shooting incident, which occurred Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed before the gunman could be subdued.
As a result of that shooting, March for Our Lives events will be held Saturday across the country. The key march occurs in Washington, D.C. But there are marches planned in Fresno and Visalia. The Fresno one kicks off at 1 p.m. at Warrior Park at Fresno High. Visalia's event starts at 10 a.m. at College of the Sequoias.
