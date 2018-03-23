Now there's a new way across the San Joaquin River for two-wheelers

A new bike path for cyclists to get across the San Joaquin River from Fresno to Madera County and back opened Friday on Highway 41.
Caltrans says cyclists can now head north on Highway 41 via the onramp on Friant Road. Once across the river, northbound cyclists will be required to exit the highway at Rio Mesa Boulevard.
Bike riders heading to Fresno from Madera County can get on the highway at eastbound Children's Boulevard and head south on 41 to Friant.
Caltrans notes that cyclists from Fresno can still enter Madera County via Woodward Park and Old Highway 41, but recent construction related to the high-speed-rail project has made that more challenging.
