Cyclists from the Fresno Cycling Club and the Fresno County Bicycling Coalition turn off on the Rio Mesa off-ramp after riding along Highway 41 starting from the Friant Road onramp on Friday, March 23, 2018. Caltrans opened the section of Highway 41 between Madera and Fresno to bicyclist on Friday in an effort to encourage multi-modal transportation. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Now there's a new way across the San Joaquin River for two-wheelers

By Tad Weber

tweber@fresnobee.com

March 23, 2018 03:19 PM

A new bike path for cyclists to get across the San Joaquin River from Fresno to Madera County and back opened Friday on Highway 41.

Caltrans says cyclists can now head north on Highway 41 via the onramp on Friant Road. Once across the river, northbound cyclists will be required to exit the highway at Rio Mesa Boulevard.

Bike riders heading to Fresno from Madera County can get on the highway at eastbound Children's Boulevard and head south on 41 to Friant.

Caltrans notes that cyclists from Fresno can still enter Madera County via Woodward Park and Old Highway 41, but recent construction related to the high-speed-rail project has made that more challenging.

