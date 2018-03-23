Now there's a new way across the San Joaquin River for two-wheelers

Cyclists from the Fresno Cycling Club and the Fresno County Bicycling Coalition turn off on the Rio Mesa off-ramp after riding along Highway 41 starting from the Friant Road onramp on Friday, March 23, 2018. Caltrans opened the section of Highway 41 between Madera and Fresno to bicyclist on Friday in an effort to encourage multi-modal transportation. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com