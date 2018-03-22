Train underpass fills with water from rainstorms

Fresno city workers try to clear a railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue that filled with water from a series of rainstorms Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

Local

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.

TSA boosts screening process for carry-ons at FYI

Local

TSA boosts screening process for carry-ons at FYI

The Transportation Security Administration announced additional screening protocols involving carry-on luggage, primarily dealing with electronic devices, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.

Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Education

Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.