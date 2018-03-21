Wet, wet, wet: Big rainstorm soaks Fresno area

The Transportation Security Administration announced additional screening protocols involving carry-on luggage, primarily dealing with electronic devices, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.
Stacey Gonzales, whose daughter Janessa Ramirez, 9, was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting in 2015, speaks on how she can forgive her daughter's killer, Brian Cook, who was sentenced for the crime last week.
Students at Fowler High School formed an enormous heart on campus Wednesday, March 14, 2018, honoring the 17 students shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February.