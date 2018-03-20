Heavy rain hits Valley and is expected to continue through Thursday

If you're expecting to stay dry in the Central Valley this week, the odds aren't in your favor. However, next week is a different story.
Meteorologist Jim Dudley of the National Weather Service in Hanford said most Valley cities are expecting heavy rainfall from now until Thursday evening.
By Wednesday morning, Fresno received .35 inches of rain from the storm. Dudley said Fresno's above normal for rainfall in March at 1.95 inches, beating the month's average of 1.41 inches.
However, Fresno falls more than halfway short of the 30-year average of 9.10 inches for the rain season, also known as the "rain year," which begins Oct. 1 of every year, Dudley said. This rain year has brought in a meager 3.85 inches as of Tuesday night.
Falling behind even more, 2017 brought in 12.87 inches, Dudley said.
But, he said Tuesday's rain was just a snapshot of what's to come later this week. "We're not expecting the heaviest stuff to get here until (Wednesday) and Thursday," Dudley said.
By 5 a.m. Wednesday, Visalia had a total of .25 inches for the day; Porterville was at .25 inches; and Madera at .25 inches.
"Atmospheric river" is how Dudley described the rainfall the Valley is experiencing. He said a large area of moisture that comes from the South Pacific creates a "warm river of air," known as Pineapple Express. He said this happens several times a year and can last two to three days.
Due to the warm river of air, snow levels are expected to remain as high as 9,000 feet until Thursday, when the temperature drop could make for snowy lower altitudes.
Dudley said this is normal for the Valley at this time of year and is expected to end at the beginning of April.
Looking to next week, Dudley said the Valley can expect to see a warming pattern as high pressure rebuilds over Central California.
Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week at 67 degrees and from then on, temperatures will be in the 70s.
